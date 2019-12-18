  1. Home
  2. Local Sports News

The Half Moon Bay High School varsity boys basketball team overpowered Aragon on Friday, winning 54-39 at the Burlingame Lions Club Tournament. The team finished 2-1 on the tourney.

The Cougars led throughout after ending the first quarter 15-10 on the strength of a pair of buckets each from Sean Ediger, Ben McKnight and Sean Kennedy. Overall scoring was balanced with 12 each from McKnight and Sean Ediger — who was perfect from the floor on five shots. Mykola Ediger added 11, Michael Hourani six, Kennedy five, and Drew Dorwin four. McKnight led rebounders with nine boards.

Zeke Syme got the crowd’s attention with an offensive board in traffic in the third quarter. He put it back in while getting fouled for a chance at an “and one.”

 

Friday

Girls varsity basketball

Pescadero 55

Cindy Avitia High 15

Emilia Corona led the Vikings with 17 points including a buzzer- beating shot that was from past the half-court line. She also had 8 rebounds and 4 steals. Faviola Rivera had 10 points, 3 blocks, and 6 rebounds. Stephanie Jimenez had 10 points and 8 rebounds. The lady Vikings are now 5-2.

Boys varsity basketball

Pescadero 46

Cindy Avitia High 31

It was a close game throughout, but the Vikings pulled out ahead in the end.

Daniel Castro had 13 points and five blocks, Yahir Gomez had eight points, and Jonathan Gonzalez had eight points. 

 

Thursday

Boys varsity basketball

Half Moon Bay 66

Hillsdale 59

The Cougar Boys had an opportunity to avenge an early-season loss and they did just that on the strength of a game to remember from Mykola Ediger. The Cougars were playing the second of three games in the 47th annual Lions Club tourney at Burlingame High School.

Mykola’s play dominated the game, especially in the second half, when he took control of the game on both sides of the ball. He finished with 30 points, including 20 second-half tallies on 12-of-19 shooting. Nearly as important were his four assists, five steals, five blocks, and 11 boards.

 

Tuesday

Girls varsity basketball

St. Joseph Notre Dame 80

Half Moon Bay 33

St. Joseph Notre Dame showed why it is one of the top teams in the state of California. The Pilots of St. Joe's went on a 27-2 run early in the game to salt it away.

Boys varsity basketball

Menlo School 65

Half Moon Bay 61

Cougar scoring was balanced with Ben McKnight, Mykola

Ediger and Sean Ediger each scoring 14. Lukas Meighan had 11 and Sean Kennedy had six. The Edigers led rebounding efforts with six apiece. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments