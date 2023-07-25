In the midst of the pandemic in the summer of 2020, the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside created a campaign to promote donations for Cunha Intermediate School athletics. The club had only recently taken charge of the program. When asked to help, numerous Cunha alumni came through in the clutch.
The “Cunha Sports Matters” campaign delivered heartfelt testimony about the impact organized competition continues to have on the Coastside’s athletes long after they graduate middle school.
“Cunha sports provided the foundation I needed to pursue my athletic career and continue to grow as a man and an athlete at the next levels,” wrote Cole Watts, who had a nearly year-long stint pitching for a Houston Astros’ minor league affiliate and played sports at Cunha from 2007 to 2009. “I built friendships that I will have for life and a true sense of a work ethic that I will never stop using.”
In early 2020, as part of $2.6 million in budget cuts before the 2020-21 school year, the Cabrillo Unified School District announced it would no longer fund the school’s sports programs for the upcoming season. The upcoming school year will be the fourth season the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside has run Cunha’s sports teams.
David Aliamus, the club’s operations director, sees Cunha athletics as a healthy feeder system to Half Moon Bay High School sports. Some of the Cougars’ most decorated and recognized athletes, like Watts, basketball player Corey Cilia and runners Logan Marshall and Claire Yerby, all started at Cunha.
“Not all of them go on and play at the high school level,” Aliamus said. “But they have a tight-knit camaraderie at the junior high level.”
Sisters Michelle and Mitsy Hernandez played basketball and golf together at Cunha and Half Moon Bay High School. Michelle Hernandez picked up golf through the Boys and Girls Club while she attended Cunha (class of ’17) and was an original member of the Half Moon Bay High School girls golf team that formed the same year. Today she is a rising junior at the University of California, Berkeley, where she is studying integrative biology. She’s also a seasonal youth development professional with the BGCC where she is an assistant golf coach and leads members in summer camps. She experienced firsthand the benefit of finding a community at a young age.
“Sports have always been a big part of my life on the coast,” she said. “There are limited things you can do on the Coastside, and sports is a really big thing for me, finding that community and extending that to the kids now.”
Since the club has taken charge, the number of students signing up for middle school sports on Kelly Avenue has grown. Last season there were 450 positions filled across 33 teams; around 350 positions were filled on 28 teams the year prior. Students can sign up for three different sports, so it doesn’t necessarily mean there were 450 individuals competing.
Club Co-President Roger Estrella said he sees participation in youth sports as an investment in mental health — a way to exercise outside and take a break from screen time.
“The strength of the sports community on the coast is so impressive to me,” he said.
A study in the Journal of Adolescent Health echoes what the club leaders believe about the connection between youth sports and mental health. According to the study, which followed 850 students from 10 Canadian schools, students who play team sports in grades 8 through 12 have less stress and better mental health as young adults. Researchers found that three years after graduation participants who played youth sports had lower depression symptoms, lower perceived stress, and better self-rated mental health than those who did not play sports at all.
The price of running Cunha sports is around $80,000 per year. The club pays for coaching stipends, league fees and referees, while the parent-run Cunha Athletics Boosters helps get equipment and uniforms. Despite the increased participation, the club has experienced deficits over the last two years, though it did close the gap last season.
“Sports are not a money-making venture,” BGCC Executive Director Jill Jacobson said. “We do charge kids to participate, but no kid is excluded. If they can’t pay we find sources for scholarships, and we’ve been doing grants for that.”
The club is also forecasting capital expenses in the next few years, including maintaining the Boys and Girls Club Event Center on Kelly Avenue and upgrading Cunha’s soccer complex. With more than a handful of nonprofits on the coast serving a variety of needs, acquiring grants and other funding becomes even more critical for the club’s programs.
“Fundraising is something we’re focusing on going forward, not just for sports, but for the overall success of the program itself,” Estrella said. “Fundraising is vital. Without that, we can’t exist.”
The Boys and Girls Club adds another unique operation to the Art David Athletic League, as most school districts within the league rely on third parties to run their middle school sports teams. For Example, Palo Alto Unified School District and the city’s recreation department jointly run junior high sports. In San Carlos, Legarza Sports, a for-profit company, handles the school district’s middle school sports teams. The San Mateo-Foster City School District runs its middle school sports teams.
One key difference under the new management is the growth of more “B teams” per sport. The “A teams” are akin to a high school varsity level. Both tiers compete in the Art David Athletic League, comprised of 14 Peninsula middle schools. But the Boys and Girls Club, in line with its mission of inclusivity, has allowed for some sports to host more teams depending on demand. That inclusion appears to be paying off, at least in some sports. In May, Cunha won its first Mid-Peninsula Intermediate League Championship since 2003. Last season, sixth-grade girls volleyball had one A team and two B teams, said Cunha Athletic Director Tim Lugo.
“We see a number of athletes who play on the B teams throughout junior high but they’ll continue onto high school and play at the JV and varsity level,” said Lugo, who became Cunha’s AD in 2010. “When I see that after all my years here, it’s really cool to know that was a player from Cunha.”
