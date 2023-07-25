Moving up the ladder

Sisters Michell and Mitsy Hernandez are among the many Cunha Intermediate School students who have benefitted from the continuation of the sports program at the school. Photo courtesy Michelle Hernandez

 

In the midst of the pandemic in the summer of 2020, the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside created a campaign to promote donations for Cunha Intermediate School athletics. The club had only recently taken charge of the program. When asked to help, numerous Cunha alumni came through in the clutch.

The “Cunha Sports Matters” campaign delivered heartfelt testimony about the impact organized competition continues to have on the Coastside’s athletes long after they graduate middle school.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories