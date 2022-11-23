Surfing has a reputation for being an individual sport. Even in crowded lineups, surfers can feel at odds with one another, squabbling and hassling over waves. But a new organization on the Coastside is looking to shift surfing to be more team-oriented.
The San Mateo County Board Riders Club is just a few months old, but it already boasts 56 members from Half Moon Bay and Pacifica. The club was formed by Chris Loeswick, a local Realtor and surfer who has run the annual Jetty Classic contest at Surfer’s Beach each winter for the past six years.
Loeswick was keen to give local surfers an opportunity to invest in a growing competitive surf scene in California. His legwork formed the second new club falling under the umbrella of the West Coast Board Riders club this year. The WCBR was founded in 2017 in Huntington Beach and comprises 18 regional clubs from the Bay Area to San Diego.
This year, San Mateo County will join the North division and compete against Santa Cruz, Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo clubs. The clubs had their first matchup of the 2022-23 season on Sunday at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz. Twenty-eight Coastsiders competed. Pacifica’s contingent included Colin Dwyer, Tyler Payne, and brothers Kaden and Brogie Panesi. Hunter Murison and Dayton Lyndsey were among those from south of the Devil’s Slide Tunnel.
California’s version of the board riders movement is based on the well-established Australian clubs, which have been around for decades. There are more than 200 clubs in Australia, and many surfing experts believe the clubs have created a foundation for successful professional surfers from "the land down under."
“It’s fun for us,” Loeswick said. “We all like surfing and competing. But it really bridges the gap between surf communities.”
It’s not unlike other mainstream sports teams in which members are expected to show up to practice, even in sub-par conditions on cold early mornings. There are plenty of mock heats and film review, as Loeswick tries to get one videographer and one photographer at each practice so everyone has a chance to study their positioning and technique. Competition nuances aside, Loeswick and other members view the club as a chance to have fun with friends and learn from other generations.
“I’ve learned from older guys what a difference it makes in a young kid's career to have community events like this,” Loeswick said. “The more I can give back, the better.”
Unlike most surf contests, the WCBR events emphasize teamwork and resemble a relay race. Each club fields a maximum of four surfers in each of the seven age divisions (14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50 and up, and women of any age). All divisions count for a club’s score.
Each division has a one-hour heat, and each surfer is allowed a maximum of three waves, with the best one counting toward the team score. One surfer, usually the anchor, is designated a “double whammy” scorer with their best ride multiplied. The clubs alternate their competitors after a surfer gets what they (or their cheering teammates) think is their best ride.
Though the club is open to all, only 28 will qualify for contests (four entrants and four alternates in seven divisions). Also new to most local surfers is the priority system, in which each competitor cannot interfere with a person who holds priority above them. While it’s meant to ensure everyone gets waves, it can be difficult to remember who’s first in line. The priority signal is marked with colored plywood on the beach.
The format is novel even for surfers familiar with competitions. Coel Miller, 23, grew up surfing on the Coastside and was a consistent figure in the Half Moon Bay surf team before graduating from Half Moon Bay High School in 2017. He then competed for more than two years on the University of San Diego surf team. He’s never competed in a contest like this. What strikes him about the new club is how it brings together people of all ages for a common purpose.
At the end of the day, Loeswick and the other club members are on the beach and surfing in the ocean because they want to be there. They value the community around their favorite hobby, and the contests supplement what they already love to do.
“We’re working on our competitive surfing, getting photos and videos, hanging out for three hours on a weekend surfing our brains out, and then we get to review the footage together,” he said. “How fun is that?”
