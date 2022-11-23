Oliver Keaton

Oliver Keaton participated in a West Coast Board Riders event in Santa Cruz on Sunday. The San Mateo County contingent held its own in the northern region.

 Photo courtesy CJ Betancourt

Surfing has a reputation for being an individual sport. Even in crowded lineups, surfers can feel at odds with one another, squabbling and hassling over waves. But a new organization on the Coastside is looking to shift surfing to be more team-oriented. 

The San Mateo County Board Riders Club is just a few months old, but it already boasts 56 members from Half Moon Bay and Pacifica. The club was formed by Chris Loeswick, a local Realtor and surfer who has run the annual Jetty Classic contest at Surfer’s Beach each winter for the past six years. 

Tags

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories