The Pescadero Black Mambas under-12 team has been selected to participate in the American Youth Soccer Organization National Games 2023, which will take place next week in Irvine. The team is looking for donations to help fund the trip.
Before 2019, local youth living in Pescadero, La Honda, Lomo Mar and San Gregorio who wanted to play on an AYSO team on the Coastside had to travel to practices and games in Half Moon Bay. In 2019 organizers brought AYSO to the South Coast, and now boast between three and five local teams every season. The teams practice in Pescadero and play against other teams in Half Moon Bay.
