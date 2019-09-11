There are several well-organized bike rides that travel through Half Moon Bay over Highway 1 over the course of the year. None are any more meaningful than the California Coast Arthritis Bike Classic, which is due to roll through the coast on Sept. 21.
About 250 riders are expected to make the eight-day trek from San Francisco to Los Angeles. The first leg will take riders from San Francisco to Santa Cruz and come through the Coastside. That first stage will run 85 miles and include a stop in Davenport.
Because there are relatively few riders, there is expected to be minimal impact on Coastside traffic and no road closures. By comparison, last year the AIDS/Lifecycle cross-state ride attracted more than 2,300 bicycle riders.
The Arthritis Foundation-sponsored ride requires participants to raise $3,500 in order to ride and many raise much more than that. Some participants are themselves overcoming arthritis.
To learn more, visit events.arthritis.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.