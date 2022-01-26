Both the Half Moon Bay High School boys and girls varsity basketball teams secured victories over Terra Nova High School on Friday night in Pacifica.
“To be honest, I think we were a little bit rattled and nervous with the big crowd. And for most of (the players) this was their first atmosphere like that, and we were very unsettled in the first half,” said Cougars head boys coach John Parsons in an email to the Review.
In the big rivalry game against the Tigers, the Cougar boys won by one point in a nail-biter, 44-43. The win marks the 12th straight year of victories for the team on rival Terra Nova’s court.
Drew Dorwin led the Cougars with 11 points, two assists and four steals, and kicked off Half Moon Bay’s offensive performance early in the game. The Cougars stepped it up on the defensive end of the court in the second quarter, and Dio Lucido, who finished with six points and six rebounds, hit two shots from beyond the arc to help close the gap to 21-19, heading into the second half of the game.
To start off the third quarter, Gavin Glynn, who finished with 14 points and three rebounds, found the net with a 3-point shot, securing an early lead in the half for the Cougars. He went on to score two more in the quarter, finishing with four 3-point shots in the game.
“We did a better job on defense and rebounding in the second half,” said Parsons. “(Owen) Wooliever and (Dio) Lucido were very steady for us and did a good job of controlling the game. Being a very young team, I am hopeful we will learn from that experience and perform better next time we are in a loud, hostile environment.”
The Cougars were up six points with five minutes to go and the Tigers responded. Down only three points with 12 seconds left, Terra Nova managed only a layup on the possession, handing the victory to the Cougars.
“(I am) really proud of the demeanor and heart they showed on Friday night,” said Terra Nova boys head coach Robby Wierzba in an email to the Review. “The past few years have been owned by Half Moon Bay, but the tides are turning. The boys can't wait to get the rematch in Half Moon Bay next month.”
The Cougar girls team blew the Tigers out of the water with an 82-36 win. The girls were up 49-16 at halftime and never looked back.
“Half Moon Bay is the favorite to win the (Peninsula Athletic League North Division) and had no trouble with the Tigers on their way to a 82-36 victory,” said Tiger girls head coach, Kawann Summerville, in an email to the Review. “It wasn't our best performance of the season coming off a week with no practice after the Jefferson game on Friday (Jan. 15).”
The Tigers had six players, three of their starters, from the varsity girls team test positive for COVID-19. Their game on Jan. 19 versus Westmoor High School was rescheduled.
“The lack of practice and not getting all players back in time for Friday night's game was daunting, especially playing the defending Central Coast Section champions,” said Summerville.
Summerville says the lack of players and practice contributed to the loss but did give the team a chance to get other players in the game who haven’t had as many minutes on the court.
“Sam Edwards stepped up in her first true rivalry after coming over from Oceana,” said Summerville. “Jaidyn Goodin came up with 18 points and hit four 3s in the process.”
The Cougars were led in the victory by Delaney Dorwin, a freshman, with 23 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and six assists. Alli Dioli found the net for 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had six assists. Emily Lunasin contributed 17 points, with five baskets from beyond the arc.
“For all but our seniors, this was really the first time they encountered the frenzy that comes with a Terra Nova game and they handled it perfectly,” said Half Moon Bay girls head coach Antonio Veloso in an email to the Review.
