Mavericks has an allure for all types of characters, and the thrill seekers who venture off Pillar Point possess a variety of backgrounds and perspectives. Two distinct individuals who have left their mark at Mavericks in different ways shared their personal history and lessons learned at the famous break during a presentation at Senior Coastsiders last week.
The event was organized by the Half Moon Bay History Association, and the nonprofit got professional surfer Bianca Valenti and former pro Ryan Seelbach to recall their most notable and terrifying moments at Mavericks. It was also a chance for attendees not accustomed to surfing to ask basic questions about the mechanics of the wave and safety strategies used at one of the world’s deadliest waves.
Attendees also got a history lesson about the break's discovery. Judy Matienzo explained how her late husband, Alex, was one of the first surfers to explore the waves around Pillar Point in the 1960s. He and his friends rode smaller waves inside of where Mavericks detonates, and a friendly German shepherd named Maverick would often swim out to them over the reef. She said Alex, a male nurse, was an early advocate for women’s surfing at a time when there wasn’t much representation in Northern California lineups.
“He was a feminist before the word was even coined,” she said. “He truly believed men and women should share the water and the ups and downs, whatever they may be.”
Seelbach, who has made the semifinals at the Mavericks surf contest five times, detailed his first session at the wave when he snapped his own board in half and accidentally cut in front of Mavericks pioneer Jeff Clark. Years later, he had a multi-somersault wipeout that caused him to become more calculating.
“This wipeout was when I realized there’s more to it than just riding this wave,” he said. “It commanded a whole mental piece of fear and understanding.”
Seelbach then broke down the remarkable bathymetry that makes the wave so daunting. With a master’s degree in geology from the University of California, Santa Cruz, Seelbach had a long career in environmental consulting, including while he was doing his best surfing at Mavericks. Using sonar imaging maps, Seelbach described how Pillar Point’s “peninsula of raised bedrock” bends, slows and concentrates massive northwest swells from Alaska into shallower parts of the reef. The bathymetry underneath the surface is as unique as the wave above it, he said.
Valenti, hailed as one of the best big-wave surfers in the world, went deeper, sharing how she got into surfing at age 7 and her desire to prove herself in consequential surf. She cut her teeth at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach before venturing to Mavericks in 2012. Today, Valenti is widely recognized as the only woman who consistently shows up and shows out whenever Mavericks bears its teeth.
Valenti has also made a global impact by promoting gender equity. As a co-founder of the Committee for Equity in Women's Surfing, she played a key role in getting the World Surf League to pay male and female surfers equal competition prize money beginning in 2018.
Though she does have some sponsors, Valenti, 37, pays the bills by curating the wine and beer menu and occasionally bartending at her family restaurant, Valenti and Co., in San Anselmo. In recent years, Valenti has embraced a mentor role for younger women paddling out to Mavericks. First and foremost in her mind was Half Moon Bay’s Zoe Chait.
In late November, Chait, a 16-year-old surfing phenom, went out with Valenti to catch her first Mavericks wave. The two had a long discussion with Chait’s parents, who knew their daughter had put in the training and was in good hands. When Chait stroked into a clean 20-footer after an hour of waiting and observing, Valenti nearly burst with pride.
“To see her kick out of the wave, I almost cried, it was so special,” Valenti
said. “When (Zoe) paddled back out, she said, ‘I can’t believe I went. That was insane.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.