Mavericks has an allure for all types of characters, and the thrill seekers who venture off Pillar Point possess a variety of backgrounds and perspectives. Two distinct individuals who have left their mark at Mavericks in different ways shared their personal history and lessons learned at the famous break during a presentation at Senior Coastsiders last week. 

The event was organized by the Half Moon Bay History Association, and the nonprofit got professional surfer Bianca Valenti and former pro Ryan Seelbach to recall their most notable and terrifying moments at Mavericks. It was also a chance for attendees not accustomed to surfing to ask basic questions about the mechanics of the wave and safety strategies used at one of the world’s deadliest waves. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

