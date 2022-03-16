The Half Moon Bay High School beach volleyball team hosted some challenging opponents in a tournament on Saturday at Montara State Beach. Teams included Pleasant Valley High School, Redwood High School, Monte Vista High School and Stuart Hall.
In beach volleyball duals, each school brings a squad of three pairs. Pair No. 1 from one school plays a match against pair No. 1 from the opposing school, and so on. Whichever school wins two of three of the matches, wins the dual. Winning duals will earn league points that will determine seeding into the NorCal Beach Volleyball Club Championship.
On Saturday, Half Moon Bay defeated Monte Vista, Convent and Stuart Hall, as well as a strong Redwood team, falling only to Pleasant Valley.
The Cougars started the day with a dual against Monte Vista High School. Half Moon Bay was represented by pairs Meagan Mitchell and Joey Vetrone, Jasmine Standez and Conner Black, and Grace Bigelow-Leth and Tani Vogel. Although Mitchell and Vetrone won their first set, the Monte Vista team came back and won the next two to score a point for Monte Vista in the dual. Pairs Standez and Black and Bigelow-Leth and Vogel beat their Monte Vista opponents in two sets each, scoring two points and the win for Half Moon Bay.
Natalie Inglis and Hannah Paik, Bigelow-Leth and Vogel, and Mayah Johnson and Mikaela Sendino all beat their Convent and Stuart Hall opponents.
The third dual for the girls, against Pleasant Valley, was the toughest. Pleasant Valley won the Northern California Championship title back-to-back in 2018 and 2019, but in 2020 Half Moon Bay beat them in the finals at Ocean Beach to capture the title.
On Saturday, Half Moon Bay was looking for another victory over the challenging opponent, but Inglis and Paik, Maisie Eliashof and Shea Wakasa, and Standez and Black all fell to Pleasant Valley in tight battles.
Half Moon Bay finished the day with a 3-0 victory over Redwood.
The Cougars will be hosting two more multi-school dual tournaments on March 26 and April 30 to wrap up the season before competing in the NorCal Beach Volleyball Club Championships on May 8 in Santa Cruz.
