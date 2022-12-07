The deluge outside couldn’t dampen spirits inside the gym. It wasn’t a high-scoring basketball game on Thursday, but every basket, block and dive for a loose ball elicited a maelstrom of applause from the crowd at Pescadero High School attending the 16th annual Hoop Dreams Small Schools Invitational.
The game in question was the first of the tourney and the girls’ first game of the season. With rain hammering the roof, the Vikings played against Pacific Collegiate, a charter school in Santa Cruz.
The mostly undersized Vikings played hard on defense and rebounded well, but ultimately couldn’t make shots down the stretch. A deep 3-pointer from captain Lupita Ramirez pulled them within four points with two minutes left, but Pescadero lost, 48-40. Players and coaches said with a few more box-outs and fewer fouls, they likely would have won the game.
Sixteen Bay Area teams entered the three-day tournament in Pescadero last week. The tournament is intended for small schools that don’t go to big tournaments to get a flow of competitive games. Among the teams were Mendocino High School, Pacific Bay Christian from Pacifica, and girls from California School for the Deaf in Fremont. As is tradition, when Pescadero plays, the rest of the school packs the gym. It’s this upbeat atmosphere that fuels the home team.
On Thursday, fifth-graders from both La Honda and Pescadero elementary schools watched the game from the bleachers for the first time, according to head coach and Athletic Director Charlea Binford. Some fifth-graders played a quick two minutes on the court, an example of the future of Pescadero basketball. The event also serves as a fundraiser to support education and a trip to Washington, D.C.
The girls lost against Pacific Bay Christian on Friday, 36-25, then beat Making Waves on Saturday, 39-22. Each team gave an all-tournament award to a player, akin to team MVP.
For Pescadero, senior guards William Coffee and Bonnie Small were both awarded for their hustle throughout all games on both ends of the court. Mendocino High School won both the boys and girls divisions. Binford said she was grateful the community came out to support the teams and got to see some competitive basketball in the process. On Friday, four games were decided in the final minute.
“It’s the most exciting time for Pescadero High School to see the gym full of people cheering,” Binford said.
In the Vikings’ first game, senior guard Andrea Lopez was a versatile floor general and she led Pescadero with 18 points. Ramirez, who scored 10 points and nailed a late 3 that brought the roaring crowd to its feet, calls Hoop Dreams the highlight of the school year.
“I remember when I was a freshman, when you actually get to play, we were so nervous because it was the first time we played here,” she said. “But I think it’s something that brings all these teams together. We make friends with other players. Last year we got invited to a tournament in Dublin.
“Coming from a very small town, you grow up with everyone,” she continued. “My teammates are the kids I went to elementary school with. And this allows us to socialize with outside players.”
The Hoop Dreams wasn’t always this upbeat for the home team. Binford remembers the early struggles of the tournament when she first started coaching 11 years ago and the Vikings squad of six players could barely score a point. The thought of playing in front of the whole school deterred potential players. Now, she’s proud to see the girls' roster boast more than 20 players.
“If they forget everything, they just have to fall back on being tough,” Binford said. “And they did that, they were literally ripping the ball out of the other team’s hands.”
What emerged after a 10-year process is a total team effort. Basketball runs in Binford’s blood, and, as an Indiana native, she and others in the community a decade ago began a basketball feeder program in the elementary school to get kids familiar with the sport. The seniors she coached this week started out as fourth-graders under her wing. The freshmen on the bench have worked with her since kindergarten.
“We’ve completely changed the culture here around basketball,” she said.
