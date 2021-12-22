Dec. 10
Boys varsity basketball
Half Moon Bay 58
Aragon 51
The Cougar boys notched their first win over the Aragon Dons in the last game of the Burlingame Lions Club Tournament.
The Cougars started slow, ending the first quarter down seven, then outscored Aragon the rest of the way and rode a 21-point third quarter as their three balls finally started to fall. Sophomore Jaeden Hutchins (15 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one block) earned all-tournament team honors. Junior Dio Lucido scored 11 with two assists and hauled in eight rebounds. Gavin Glynn was raining 3’s to score 12.
Next up is an away game at Serra on Thursday.
Dec. 7
Boys varsity basketball
Woodside Pirory 59
Half Moon Bay 37
Half Moon Bay couldn't make much work all afternoon and suffered a loss. Sophomores Gavin Glynn (9 points, six boards) and Jaeden Hutchins (8 points, seven rebounds) led the scoring.
Los Altos 63
Half Moon Bay 61
In a game against an experienced and solid team, Half Moon Bay played well for most of the game but couldn't hold off the Knights in the first round of the Burlingame Lions Club tournament.
HMB came out hot and led early by 13 points but faltered in the third quarter. Jaeden Hutchins was overpowering at times scoring on seven of nine to tally 17, and Drew Dorwin was a scoring force, with 25 on 10 of 17 shooting, shouldering the scoring load. Gavin Glynn and Zeke Syme both had three steals.
The Cougars had a potential buzzer beater from the corner that rattled out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.