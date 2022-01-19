Saturday
Boys basketball
Sacred Heart 55
Half Moon Bay 40
The Cougars (6-5, 3-0) played a resilient game against a Sacred Heart Prep team ranked No. 2 in all of the Central Coast Section.
Hitting on their first five 3s, the Gators charged out to a big early lead, but, after that initial surge, Half Moon Bay would play them even in the final three quarters including an inspired third quarter when they clamped down on defense limiting the Gator scoring to just seven points.
Scoring was at a premium, as Cougar sharpshooters struggled to hit open shots and the SHP interior defense was tough. Owen Wooliever connected from beyond the arc three times and led the Cougars with 11.
The next game is Friday at Terra Nova.
Friday
Boys basketball
Half Moon Bay 68
El Camino 53
Jaeden Hutchins never missed a shot all night while hauling down 15 boards, and Owen Wooliever made 6 of 7 while feeding his teammates and leading the Cougars defense.
With their fifth straight win, the Cougars were alone in the top perch of the PAL North having beaten the only other undefeated squad.
Jan. 12
Boys basketball
Half Moon Bay 55
Westmoor 48
The Cougar boys (5-4, 2-0) traveled to Daly City and overcame some first-half injuries and some hot Westmoor shooting to notch a solid victory to move to 2-0 in the young PAL North season. It was their fourth straight win.
Half Moon Bay used its entire roster, playing with new combinations. It was led by Drew Dorwin (20 points, seven rebounds), Gavin Glynn (14 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals), Owen Wooliever (seven assists, five points, five rebounds and two blocks), and Dio Lucido (eight points, six rebounds, two assists).
Jan. 11
Boys basketball
Half Moon Bay 78
Oceana 44
The Cougars rode a 53-point first half, sizzling 3-point shooting and 29 points from Drew Dorwin to take their first Peninsula Athletic League win of the season.
With the game schedule in constant flux, Half Moon Bay persevered. The Cougars were hitting on all cylinders at home.
Girls basketball
Half Moon Bay 49
Oceana 9
The Cougars put together an impressive defensive stance going into halftime of the PAL contest with a 28-0 lead. Seven different Lady Cougars scored.
