Sunday
Boys basketball
University 73
Half Moon Bay 43
It was an unusual Sunday game in the city coming off an intense rivalry win Friday night at Terra Nova, and Half Moon Bay uncharacteristically committed a lot of turnovers. The Cougars were never really in the game. Jaeden Hutchins had eight points and five rebounds. Owen Wooliever collected nine rebounds.
Jan. 14
Girls basketball
Half Moon Bay 52
El Camino 38
In a physical back and forth Peninsula Athletic League game, the Cougars improved to 2-0 in league.
The Cougars jumped to an 11-0 lead, but the deficit was cut to five in the third quarter. Half Moon Bay’s aggressive defense paired with an offense that led to easy, rhythm shots that provided the difference.
