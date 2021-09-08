On Sept. 9, the Coastside basketball youth skill and team development clinics for third through sixth grades will begin.
This eight-week season will run on Thursdays from 5:50 to 6:45 p.m. through Oct. 28. They will be held at the CUSD Event Center at Cunha Intermediate School. Each session will consist of scrimmaging and drills all run by current and former high school coaches and players.
To register or subscribe to their email list, send an email to owen@coastsidebasketball.com.
— Emma Spaeth
