March 22
Baseball
Menlo-Atherton 10
Half Moon Bay 2
Half Moon Bay High School hosted Menlo-Atherton on a wet Wednesday afternoon. Liam Harrington started on the mound, and pitched
well through adversity. Harrington struck out eight in five innings.
PJ Modena and Liam Harrington scored the only two runs for the Cougars. Trevor Coruccini and Aidan Vazquez both had hits. Coruccini and Vazquez also pitched one solid inning each in relief.
Menlo-Atherton 121 041 1 -- 10 13 1
Half Moon Bay 000 020 0 -- 2 2 2
Long (W, 1-0 league, 8Ks), Gray (5th, 1Ks), Whitaker (6th, 1Ks), Peterson (7th, 1Ks) and Tyler
Liam Harrington (L, 0-2 league, 8Ks), Vazquez (6), Coruccini (7th, 1Ks) and Schwartz
2B – Roberts, Zaharias (M-A). 2 hits – Roberts, Smith, Pagee, Basanchuck, Zaharias (M-A). 2 RBI – Zaharias (M-A).
