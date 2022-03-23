Saturday
Minors
Brush Hog Tree Care Bulldogs 19
Goldworks 7
Wyatt Reimche led the way for the Bulldogs with two shutout innings on the mound, and Reese Rosenthal closed the game out for the second week in a row.
Clayton Cozzolino, Roman McClenahan, Reese Rosenthal, Wyatt Reimche, and Luke Gordon who hit a grand slam, all had hits for the Bulldogs.
March 6
Minors
Brush Hog Tree Care Bulldogs 16
Fincon 11
Reese Rosenthal sealed the victory by shutting down Fincon in the last inning. Jack Green and Wyatt Reimche also pitched well in relief.
Luke Gordon led the way at the plate with seven RBIs. Thomas Benson, Henry Bloom, and Jack Green all had great hits.
