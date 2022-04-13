Saturday
Juniors
Simms Plumbing 10
Menlo-Atherton 2
The home team was dominant at Smith Field. Pitcher Will Wimsett gave up only one hit over five innings and struck out 10. Clark Colucci and Ian Ehrhardt held M-A hitless in relief.
Wimsett also helped lead Simms’ offense with two base hits and one RBI. Oliver Gestwicki and Alex Ryan both knocked two hits. Ryan was on base four times, scoring three runs with one RBI. Gestwicki roped a double down the third baseline for the game’s only extra-base hit. Maverick Johnson and Tristan Castro each had an RBI; Johnson and Clark Colucci both singled. M-A’s two runs were unearned.
AAA
Big Creek Lumber 12
Grizzlies 9
Bo Fitz went 2 for 3 at the plate, earning three RBIs in addition to a truly amazing performance on the mound for Big Creek on the first day of player pitch ball.
Dillon Junge, Donny Campbell and Ellis Nash also gave stellar pitching performances. Morrow Teper and Gianluca Baldaccini each earned a double. Bryce Geiser went 3 for 3, while Aidan McGee and Lucas Maloney each got two hits.
For the Grizzlies, Tyler Sisneros hit three singles and recorded two RBIs. Casey Meyer hit a triple and two singles, scoring one RBI. He also struck out one batter and had two line-drive outs at first base.
Mateo Erridge hit three singles, Theo Buser hit two singles, and John Santana Declan Derhammer, Enzo Baez and Conner Fluharty each hit one single. Ruxin Dwyer also got a hit and opened the game with a great round of 40 pitches.
Majors
Graphic Works 6
Pacifica Phillies 3
In the first inning, Graphic Works got its offense started when Paxton Holden tripled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
Graphic Works notched four runs in the third inning. Paxton, Aaron Ortega, Anders Brown and Jordan Velazquez all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Holden was on the hill. He allowed two hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out four. Eli Blake, Wyatt Gunning, Ortega, Brown, Velazquez and Holden each collected one hit to lead the winners. The Graphic Works stole eight bases during the game as three players stole more than one. Gunning led the way with three.
April 5
Minors
Brush Hog Tree Care Bulldogs 18
Ski Lane 14
Wyatt Reimche pitched three innings, striking out seven and holding Ski Lane to two runs. His performance for the Bulldogs allowed them to come back.
Reimche also had three hits and scored three runs. Eddie Barbour, Luke Jackson, Greyson Rossman, Reese Rosenthal, Jack Green, Thomas Benson and Luke Gordon all had nice hits for the Bulldogs. Reese Rosenthal closed out the game for the sixth time this season.
March 29
Minors
Brush Hog Tree Care Bulldogs 14
Goldworks 6
Jack Green crushed two doubles down the third baseline and Greyson Rossman had a nice line drive hit to center field for the victors.
Eddie Barbour and Henry Bloom also had nice hits. Wyatt Reimche picked up the win with two solid innings of work ,and Reese Rosenthal closed out the game for the fifth time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.