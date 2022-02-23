Spring sports are beginning and the players are warming up and glad to be back in full swing at Half Moon Bay High School.
The Cougars varsity baseball team started settling into its season last week with two scrimmages at home. The first was against South San Francisco High School on Tuesday, then Serra High School on Friday afternoon.
“We have some inexperienced guys, so it’s been fun getting them in there and seeing them get a chance to do some things,” said Cougars head coach Brian Anderson. “The challenges for our team will just be some of those positions with the inexperience on defense. Just finding a way to play catch a little bit better.”
On Friday against Serra, after two scoreless innings, Serra rounded home twice to start off the third inning. At the bottom of the third, a sacrifice bunt by Cougar sophomore Aidan Vazquez and a pitching error by the Padres sent William Moffit and Jared Mettam home, tying up the game, 2-2.
“Our biggest strengths are definitely two of our seniors, Jared (Mettam) at shortstop, and William (Moffit) in center field,” said Anderson. “They will definitely carry us through. They are two of our best hitters, but they can run really well too.”
In the sixth inning Serra had two outs with three runners on base when a big triple for the Padres sent three runners home and stretched their lead to 5-2.
“(Serra) is just an army of guys that are talented,” said Anderson. “They have experience, but they are a baseball team like anybody else. They’re beatable, but it’s just their experience and being able to put their last guys in and not lose a beat.
“You can tell every kid can play,” he said.
At the bottom of the sixth, the Cougars again responded when a double by Mettam to deep left field, followed by a single by Moffit, sent Mettam home, and the score was 5-3. Coaches called the scrimmage at the end of the sixth.
“We did well (today) with our defensive communication,” said Anderson. “The guys were talking a lot, and that was something we didn’t have last game. It doesn’t show much confidence if it’s just dead quiet out there. But the guys are getting more experience, and getting a bit more confidence.”
The Cougars lineup is missing a few players, as the basketball team is still competing, but Anderson feels confident about the upcoming season.
“We can play against anybody,” he said. “I think we showed that today with the way we scrimmaged against those guys without having a full roster.”
Typically, the best team in the Ocean Division moves up, and the last place team in the upper division moves down, and the same for the bottom team of the Ocean Division. Half Moon Bay is staying put, but this year will look a little different for the team: Two teams, instead of one, from the Ocean Division are moving up, and two are moving down, meaning the Cougars are looking at facing some new teams.
“It’s tough to tell,” said Anderson. “But I’m never worried about any team in particular. I just focus on us. I know that by the time we get to the end of preseason, and by the time we get to league, I think we’ll be ready to compete with any team.”
