The hike up Lewis Foster Drive is a familiar one for many Half Moon Bay High School students, and this pilgrimage isn’t over yet for Mike Barragan, a Half Moon Bay native and current educator at the high school.
Half Moon Bay High School Athletics is passing the torch as players, coaches and families alike look to sports seasons starting again this August. Brendan Roth is stepping down from his role as athletic director after dedicating five years to the position, and on deck is Barragan, a current Half Moon Bay High special education teacher and baseball coach. Barragan has dedicated his life to serving this community, through the education of local kids at both the high school and on the field.
“I always felt a real strong sense of community, a real safe place to be,” Barragan said. “Ever since I've come back, everything that I have, that I enjoy in life, is a product of being in Half Moon Bay.”
For part of his college career Barragan left town for San Diego, however he returned after just under four years. Half Moon Bay is a town laden with tradition, so it makes sense that a long-time local would slide into the open spot seamlessly.
“My wife and I graduated from the same class, so now to have our kids go to the same schools that we went to, and just that feeling of knowing if you need something, there's somebody nearby that can probably help you out and take care of you… you feel the support, and you feel that connection to the community.”
It helps that Barragan is well-known to the kids he coaches, including one who walked past the new AD during his interview with The Review and shouted over a, “Hi Mr. Barragan!” Barragan began coaching about 20 years ago, and that experience has prepared him for new challenges and changes as athletic director.
“We've got some really great programs already in place that I'd like to model for the other programs that have had less consistency, less accolades… and try to make all the programs equally as solid as the ones that we know have done a really great job,” Barragan said.
This changing of the guard is similar to one that took place five years ago, when Roth, also a longtime local, took over the position from Justin Ferdinand. Roth grew up on Kings Mountain and graduated from Half Moon Bay High School in 2007. Barragan said Roth, a current social studies teacher at the high school, is looking forward to more work-life balance as he hands off his additional role as AD.
Barragan also hopes this new position will propel high school athletics forward.
“I'm nervously excited about the new challenge,” Barragan said. “I know there'll be bumps and things that I'll have to figure out along the way, but just like anything, the more you put yourself in different situations and challenge yourself, you learn from it.”
Half Moon Bay Cougar Boosters President Angela Bye has similar hopes for Barragan.
“I'm really excited about the future of Half Moon Bay High athletics at this point. I think that Brendan Roth set up Mike Barragan for success,” Bye said. “In Brendan's tenure over the last five or so years he's been able to get the program to a really good place, and I think Mike has taken over at a good time.”
Bye believes updates to all facets of athletics – director, coaches and youth programs for new students – will be the driving force for a new era of sports in Half Moon Bay.
“Our coaching team as a whole across all sports is one of the best that we've had at Half Moon Bay High,” Bye said. “We're gonna see some programs really start to take off in the next couple of years, as those coaches get their feet wet.”
Absolutely could not be happier for this guy, the athletic department at the high school and our community. Such a fantastic relationship here. The kids in our community will be forever grateful for this decision and for Coach Barrigan.
