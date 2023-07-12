Mike Barragan

Longtime Cougar coach and educator Mike Barragan takes over as athletic director at Half Moon Bay High School.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

The hike up Lewis Foster Drive is a familiar one for many Half Moon Bay High School students, and this pilgrimage isn’t over yet for Mike Barragan, a Half Moon Bay native and current educator at the high school. 

Half Moon Bay High School Athletics is passing the torch as players, coaches and families alike look to sports seasons starting again this August. Brendan Roth is stepping down from his role as athletic director after dedicating five years to the position, and on deck is Barragan, a current Half Moon Bay High special education teacher and baseball coach. Barragan has dedicated his life to serving this community, through the education of local kids at both the high school and on the field. 

(1) comment

Egok

Absolutely could not be happier for this guy, the athletic department at the high school and our community. Such a fantastic relationship here. The kids in our community will be forever grateful for this decision and for Coach Barrigan.

