The Half Moon Bay AYSO 16-and-under boys team scored twice in the second half on Sunday to defeat Millbrae, 2-1, and repeat as AYSO Area 2N/2B Tournament champions.
Uriel Amezcua and Jack McMillan tallied the two goals for Half Moon Bay to reverse a 1-0 Millbrae halftime lead. Soren Brown, who took over as Half Moon Bay’s goalkeeper after starter Lukas Slusher suffered a head injury with 20 minutes remaining, played the ultimate hero in the game's final action by tipping a line-drive shot from 40 yards away off of the crossbar. Then he covered up Millbrae's ensuing attempt on the rebound.
This fall's 16U boys team, coached by Jonathan Slusher and Cesar Amezcua, returned only seven players from Slusher's crew that claimed Half Moon Bay's first-ever AYSO Area Tournament title one year ago. That was a first at any age level.
Half Moon Bay finishes the season with an undefeated record of 9-0-2, spoiling Millbrae's bid for a perfect season of 11 wins in 11 matches.
On the road to the tournament final, Half Moon Bay defeated Redwood City, 4-1, in the quarterfinals behind a hat trick from Bobby Swem and a goal from Brown. Half Moon Bay then cruised past a different Redwood City team with a 5-1 semifinal victory, with Swem finding the net twice and goals from Favio Palomino, Emil Al-Shaikh and Brown.
The Area 2N/2B Tournament covers AYSO teams from all of San Mateo County and Mountain View.
I was on both teams. So much fun!- coach Jonathan is a great coach. One thing about this article, they didn’t include the injury. Someone on my team got kicked in the head and I believe it was a concussion.
