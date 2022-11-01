AYSO 16U

The Half Moon Bay AYSO 16U team celebrates after a come-from-behind victory on Sunday.

 Photo courtesy Dylan Ragozin

The Half Moon Bay AYSO 16-and-under boys team scored twice in the second half on Sunday to defeat Millbrae, 2-1, and repeat as AYSO Area 2N/2B Tournament champions. 

Uriel Amezcua and Jack McMillan tallied the two goals for Half Moon Bay to reverse a 1-0 Millbrae halftime lead. Soren Brown, who took over as Half Moon Bay’s goalkeeper after starter Lukas Slusher suffered a head injury with 20 minutes remaining, played the ultimate hero in the game's final action by tipping a line-drive shot from 40 yards away off of the crossbar. Then he covered up Millbrae's ensuing attempt on the rebound.

Jmweber

I was on both teams. So much fun!- coach Jonathan is a great coach. One thing about this article, they didn’t include the injury. Someone on my team got kicked in the head and I believe it was a concussion.

