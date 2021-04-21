COVID-19 restrictions are easing across the region, and the state and many sports organizations are finding their way back onto the field. That is true for the Half Moon Bay American Youth Soccer Organization as well.
Practices will start on May 1 and games on May 15 at the soccer fields at Cunha Intermediate School. The season is expected to run through June. There will be teams for kids ages 4 through 18.
Players, coaches and volunteers will adhere to all relevant health precautions, including wearing masks while on the field of play.
Organizers are hoping families will sign up sooner rather than later so they can gauge interest and form teams. To learn more, visit ayso1099.org, or register at https://www.ayso1099.org?tabid=901460.
— from staff reports
