Kahuna Kupuna

The Kahuna Kupuna surf contest at Linda Mar Beach is always an opportunity for friendly competition among the older set.

 Adam Pardee

The 23rd annual Kahuna Kupuna surfing contest is set to take place on July 29 at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica. Event organizers boast that the event is the “only amateur surf contest in the world specifically designed for surfers over the age of 40.”

The name Kahuna Kupuna comes from Hawaiian, meaning roughly “Big Chief Wise Elder.” The event has been taking place since 1999, missing only one year in 2020 because of the pandemic. It acts as both a competition and benefit event for Pacifica’s Environmental Family, a nonprofit that works to discover and care for natural resources on the coast. 

