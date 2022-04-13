The city of Half Moon Bay Recreation Department announced its inaugural, two-day adult coed kickball event on the Coastside which will debut later this spring.
The tournament will take place in the evening on May 20 and 21 at Smith Field, Wavecrest Road. Game times will be scheduled based on signups.
Each team is guaranteed two games during the two-day tournament.
Registration is $50 per team, and team members must be 18 years or older to play. To register, visit the “Adult Coed Kickball” page under “Recreation” at half-moon-bay.ca.us.
Questions can be directed to Taylor Callan, recreation leader, at tcallan@hmbcity.com, or by phone, (650) 726-8255.
