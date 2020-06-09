Last week, I heard from Sanaz Mizbani-Adibsamii, a rising senior at Head-Royce School in Oakland. She is part of a task force on community engagement within the National Network of Schools in Partnership.

She told me that she and her classmates believe sharing opinions in local newspapers will encourage civic engagement and that we offered a different audience than she normally gets on social media. We happen to agree.

We subsequently received three opinion pieces from students of the Oakland school. While we might ordinarily suggest they seek an East Bay publication, we were moved by their suggestion that their words might inspire Coastside teens to write. We are also mindful that we do not live in a bubble, and current historic events are bringing us together in important ways.

This is the first of those opinion pieces. More will follow. We want to hear from Coastside teenagers as well and will print those as they come.

— Clay Lambert

