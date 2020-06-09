Last week, I heard from Sanaz Mizbani-Adibsamii, a rising senior at Head-Royce School in Oakland. She is part of a task force on community engagement within the National Network of Schools in Partnership.
She told me that she and her classmates believe sharing opinions in local newspapers will encourage civic engagement and that we offered a different audience than she normally gets on social media. We happen to agree.
We subsequently received three opinion pieces from students of the Oakland school. While we might ordinarily suggest they seek an East Bay publication, we were moved by their suggestion that their words might inspire Coastside teens to write. We are also mindful that we do not live in a bubble, and current historic events are bringing us together in important ways.
This is the first of those opinion pieces. More will follow. We want to hear from Coastside teenagers as well and will print those as they come.
— Clay Lambert
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.