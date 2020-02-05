Breaking Story
Updated
Pescadero residents are standing by as rumors of a pending evacuation circulate the South Coast town. At 4 p.m., emergency volunteers said San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies had begun to warn people in and around town to be ready to go at a moment’s notice as it appeared part of a complex o… Read more
