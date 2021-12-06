STAFF WRITER
Peter Tokofsky is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review and Pacifica Tribune covering education, county and state issues affecting the Coastside. He joined the organization in 2021 after many years teaching at UCLA and working in the education departments at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles and Stanford’s Cantor Arts Center. He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, and received advanced degrees in folklore from the University of Pennsylvania. On Twitter: @PTokofsky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.