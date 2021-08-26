MEDIA CONSULTANT
Mary Moseley is a media consultant for the Coastside News Group and will be a liaison for various account needs. Mary is a graduate of Loyola-Marymount University in Los Angeles and obtained her degree in Communications. She has worked in various industries from high-tech to hospitality. As a 4th generation San Franciscan, she has lived on the coast since 1998. In her spare time, Mary enjoys painting, sailing, surfing and hiking with her dog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.