The Coastside News Group has an immediate opening for a staff writer to serve growing news organizations in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay, Calif. Both sites include a newspaper and website and are part of a public benefit corporation that is locally owned and invested in the civic health of the community.
This new general assignment position would focus on stories that would be of interest to readers across the San Mateo County coast. The beat would include the Board of Supervisors, private land trusts, agriculture and the working harbor. The successful candidate will generate his or her own stories, collaborate with others on staff and be capable of writing that will win awards. The position will be based in Pacifica.
Our coverage area is the jewel of the Bay Area. It stretches from the agricultural fields of Pescadero to the majesty of Mori Point and inland to include the people and places nestled in the redwoods of the Santa Cruz Mountains. There is never any shortage of stories. While the Pacifica Tribune and Half Moon Bay Review have rich traditions, CNGI is a relatively new organization. It is at the forefront of emerging media business models and has been featured in Editor & Publisher and on the Poynter Institute website. Send Resume Here