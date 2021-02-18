The Half Moon Bay Review has an immediate opening for a staff writer to cover the city of Half Moon Bay and public safety on the San Mateo County coast.
The Review is part of the Coastside News Group Inc., which serves growing news organizations in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay, Calif. Both sites include a newspaper and website and are part of a public benefit corporation that is locally owned and invested in the civic health of the community.
This beat would focus on covering City Hall and local first responders, but perhaps not in the usual way. We don’t want an endless parade of meeting stories or police reports; rather we want you to write about how people are affected by decisions of politicians and the police and fire agencies. This is a chance to reinvent our coverage. The beat would include the City Council, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and district attorney. The successful candidate will generate his or her own stories, collaborate with others on staff and be capable of writing that will win awards. The position will be based in Half Moon Bay, but some of the coverage may well be appropriate for Pacifica readers as well.
Our coverage area is the jewel of the Bay Area. It stretches from the agricultural fields of Pescadero to the majesty of Mori Point and inland to include the people and places nestled in the redwoods of the Santa Cruz Mountains. There is never any shortage of stories. While the Pacifica Tribune and Half Moon Bay Review have rich traditions, CNGI is a relatively new organization. It is at the forefront of emerging media business models and has been featured in Editor & Publisher and on the Poynter Institute website.
If you are interested, send a cover letter, resume and no more than three writing samples to clay@coastsidenewsgroup.com.
