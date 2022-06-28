Sheriff’s spokesman Javier Acosta said deputies were called to investigate “reckless driving" on and near Lewis Foster Drive at 2 p.m. on Sunday. He said deputies pulled over at least one driver, but he could not say whether anyone was cited for reckless driving or any other offense as a result of the call. He said the crowd was dispersed by 3 p.m.
— Clay Lambert
