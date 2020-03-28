For the last three days — which were supposed to be her days off — El Granada resident Debra Amour has been calling the county, the state, anyone who can help. She’s an intensive care unit nurse at Seton Medical Center in Daly City, where she said hospital conditions are getting worse by the day.
“We need immediate assistance,” Amour said.
According to Amour, Verity Health, the hospital owner, has not ordered any new personal protective equipment since mid-March, even as the state leased parts of the hospital for COVID-19 patients and is redirecting patients from other counties to it for treatment. And the supplies they do get in are only about a quarter of what they need.
Amour said nurses and doctors have been rationing their PPE, and now only have five or six more days’ worth of supplies. Gloves, gowns and N95 masks, which normally would be used briefly and then thrown away, are on nurses’ faces all day and are reused time and again. The intensive care unit has just 12 ventilators. She doesn’t know what they’ll do once they run out of PPE entirely.
“The minute we were going to be a COVID hospital, we should have been directed more supplies,” Amour said. “...We’re being given the patients without the supplies.”
Amour has been communicating daily with County Supervisor David Canepa, who is working with her to get Gov. Gavin Newsom’s attention and get the hospital the supplies it needs to treat COVID-19 patients. But Amour said it’s not just a Daly City issue — anyone who lives on the Coastside could end up at Seton if they get some of the more serious COVID-19 symptoms or have other emergency medical issues.
“We serve a huge population, and a huge amount of our population is underserved,” Amour said.
She said so far, Seton has enough staff to keep up with demand. But without proper PPE, Amour said nurses are forced to make the extremely difficult decision to help a patient while putting themselves and their families at risk. Amour is being extremely careful, leaving her shoes in the garage, turning her clothes inside out, showering and washing her hands and clothes immediately when she gets home.
“Either we will get infected and be part of the problem or we’ll be unable to enter the rooms,” Amour said. “... It’s a really hard call.”
