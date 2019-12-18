As the baby boomers continue to age into their 60s and beyond, and with Generation X not too far behind, the needs, desires and expectations of the guests at Senior Coastsiders continue to change.
The percentage of adults over the age of 65 is expected to double by 2050, and staying ahead of the trend with new and diverse choices is a key objective for Senior Coastsiders. As a result, under the direction of head chef Manny Orozco, the guests at Senior Coastsiders will have new choices in one activity that can be difficult to change: the daily lunch menu.
Starting in January 2020, Senior Coastsiders is shaking things up in the kitchen by offering vegetarian lunches every Wednesday to their guests and Meals on Wheels recipients. Senior Coastsiders has been supplying delicious and nutritious hot lunches on-site and through Meals on Wheels for more than 40 years, so why mess with a good thing?
Perhaps Senior Coastsiders Executive Director Sandra Winter puts it best: “There is a growing interest in healthy lifestyle choices at all ages. Our goal is to continuously evolve, improve and expand on the variety of healthy options available for our guests. We will continue to offer delicious and nutritious lunches, and adding in weekly vegetarian meals merely adds additional choices.”
Although choice is important, nutritional quality is key. The current meals follow recommended guidelines for nutrition, and Orozco is known for creating delicious lunches. He will continue to focus on flavor while creating meals that are lower in fat, cholesterol and sodium while supplying high-quality plant proteins and fiber.
Eating real, whole food (as opposed to highly processed food), with an emphasis on fresh vegetables, fruit, whole grains, nuts and seeds has consistently been correlated with lower incidences of heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer. These diseases affect older adults in particular because the illnesses can take many years to develop.
It’s never too late to make small lifestyle changes that can have a huge impact on health. In addition to eating a wide variety of healthy food, factors such as social interaction, physical activity, laughter, love and acceptance are all important components of healthy aging. Senior Coastsiders helps create an environment where healthy aging is fully supported through social outings and daily interaction, classes for creative enrichment, educational events, physical activity, and satisfying and delicious meals.
Of course, any change comes with its challenges, and few things are as challenging to change as the food we eat. In fact, food is often woven into the emotional, social and religious fabric of life — not something to be taken lightly! So along with offering vegetarian meals, the staff will supply additional nutrition education and support, and the feedback and ideas of our guests will be incorporated into future meals. We also have a Nutrition Advisory Committee made up of volunteers, neighboring residents, and program participants to ensure we continue to serve the needs of our guests.
If you’d like to check out our new vegetarian options, meals are open to all adults over the age of 60, with a suggested donation of $4. The vegetarian meals in January will be: quinoa and beans, veggie green stew, veggie lasagna, and pasta primavera. Of course, you’re welcome to stop by anytime to try our delicious non-vegetarian options too! While you’re at it, check out a class or two, and maybe even make some new friends. We’d love to see you.
Casey McClung is project coordinator at Senior Coastsiders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.