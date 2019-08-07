As I watch our participants disembark from the buses each morning, I am impressed by their commitment to attend our program here at the Coastside Adult Day Health Center.
One of the many services we offer is respite for weary family caregivers. Dedicated family members in our community are sacrificing a great deal to keep their beloved spouses or parents at home with them. The reality is that most folks these days have to work outside the home. They can only do that if their frail family members are cared for in their absence.
In many cases, if not for their attendance here, it is likely they would have to be placed in a care facility. I’d like you to think about that for just a moment. If not for our services, many people’s lives would change drastically, and not for the better.
It is our great honor to serve them. And it is even more of an honor to witness their dedication. Part of the reason many of them attend with such determination is that they feel that by doing so, they are doing their part to contribute to the well-being of their family. Everyone needs a purpose, no matter how many decades they have seen.
The other day, I heard a gentle voice call out “Peace! Peace! Peace!” Upon investigation, I walked in on the tail end of a little dust-up between two of our more outspoken participants. Anytime you gather 45 people together, there are bound to be disagreements now and then. Feathers ruffle, then just like that, they smooth out again. But it was that gentle request for peace that touched my heart.
That sweet prayer came from Loralia, a 96-year-old woman from East Texas. Loralia has been attending the Coastside Adult Day Health Center every day for almost a year now. I try and imagine myself at 96, nearly blind, and mostly confined to a wheelchair. Would I make the effort every day to rise early, get dressed and fed, and then get jostled over bumps on the bus ride to attend a four-hour, day program? I’m afraid to say, I might not have her kind of dedication. I’d like to think her commitment speaks to what a terrific program we offer — because we do offer a terrific program — but I think it speaks mainly to the tenacity of Loralia’s spirit.
Loralia tells me that she has a sister very close in age to her who is even sweeter than she is. She says that when they were younger, folks often got the two sisters confused since they looked alike. Anyone who has a sibling close in age will know the frustration of needing to repeatedly tell people over the course of their lives, “No, I’m not Karen, I’m her sister, Joyce.” It’s understandable, but still, everyone wants to be seen as the unique individual they are.
That’s kind of what it’s like with our center and Senior Coastsiders. Senior Coastsiders is our sister organization in the pursuit of offering quality services to the aging population here on the Coastside. But I wish I had a nickel for every time I have said, “No, we aren’t the Senior Center. We are the Coastside Adult Day Health Center.” If I had, I could afford tickets to see “Hamilton”!
Just like Loralia and her sister, we have a hard time understanding how we get mistaken for each other so often, since we really are quite different programs. Since 1982, we have been offering a four-hour daytime program to anyone 18 years of age and older who is at risk of health decline. There is transportation to and from the center (if needed) and a full complement of health care services, including physical and occupational therapies, speech therapy and nutritional counseling, nursing and social work services, and both pharmacist and psychiatric consultants.
In addition, we offer a hot lunch (prepared by the wonderful chef, Manny, over at the Senior Coastsiders), and a robust activity program. So, while we may live in the same “house,” we really do look different once you get to know us!
Yes, Loralia is performing a great service for her family by attending the center, thereby allowing them the freedom to go to work. But perhaps her greater purpose is inviting peace into places of discord, and sharing her gentle spirit with us every day at the Center — the Coastside Adult Day Health Center, that is.
Chase Montara, RN, SD, is program director at the Coastside Adult Day Health Center at 925 Main St. Suite A. She invites volunteers to stop by. Also offered is the caregiver support group led by Lynne Siracusa, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month. Call 726-5067 for details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.