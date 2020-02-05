Join Senior Coastsiders from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Feb. 14, for some snacks, games and dancing in the dining room.
Make your AARP tax appointments
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation's largest, free, in-person tax preparation service. Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year and offer preparation help to anyone. There are some restrictions such as rental property or large businesses that cannot be completed.
This service will again be offered Wednesdays starting Feb. 12 through April 15. Call Senior Coastsiders at 726-9056 to make an appointment.
Annual wellness screening on deck
The annual “Wise and Well” health screening is set for 11 a.m. on Feb. 18 at Senior Coastsiders.
Screening is free for adults 60 and over and will include complete cholesterol profile (total, LDL, HDL, triglycerides) blood pressure, blood glucose, BMI, and consultation with a nurse, dietitian or exercise physiologist.
Appointments are required Call Mills-Peninsula Senior Focus Wise and Well Program appointment line at (650) 696-3670.
Learn to use smartphones
Are you having difficulty hearing or seeing on your smartphone? Attend a free training and make your smartphone work better for you.
Learn how to make your phone louder and easier to hear, send text messages, connect Bluetooth devices, operate basic functions and much more. Space is limited for this class from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 13. Register by calling the Senior Coastsiders office at 726-9056.
Get stronger, more mobile in 2020
A new class focused on functional strength and mobility will help you work on creating a greater range of motion, better posture and improving the holistic function of your body. This is perfect if you are looking to be stronger and move better — and to continue or start doing the things you want to do.
The Senior Coastsiders class starts at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays.
Learn to declutter at
library workshop
Many seniors find themselves living in smaller quarters after retirement or when children fly the coop leaving an empty nest. But what to do with all that stuff?
At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Half Moon Bay Library hosts a workshop called “Organize with 2020 Vision.” The workshop will offer tips on how to organize your living space into a comfortable, cozy home, free from clutter. The one-hour program promises tips on how to recycle old stuff or otherwise eliminate the junk.
The library is at 620 Correas St. and the workshop is free.
