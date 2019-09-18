Discussions around climate change feel overwhelming for most. It seems like every day we wake to headlines of rising global temperatures and apocalyptic natural disasters that demonstrate our planet in crisis.
Here on the coast of Northern California, we are experiencing warmer temperatures in our normally foggy towns and increased erosion along our bluffs. We groan every weekend while sitting in the traffic brought by our over-the-hill neighbors who seek refuge on our beaches from the heat. We are especially displeased when we are picking up the garbage on beach walks come Monday.
On an individual level, we can take steps to fight climate change by reducing or eliminating our use of single-use plastics, by walking, biking and carpooling more, and by turning off lights and making more responsible food choices. As a community, however, we can have a greater impact by helping influence policy.
The city of Half Moon Bay is joining a growing number of cities and communities in developing a Climate Action and Adaptation Policy. As the city embarks on this process, it is creating opportunities for outreach to the community. In addition to wide community outreach, a county grant will enable a deeper partnership with three local nonprofits: Ayudando Latinos A Soñar, Senior Coastsiders and the Youth Leadership Institute.
Harvey Rarback, mayor of Half Moon Bay says, “We are excited to work on this grant with our partner organizations ALAS, Senior Coastsiders and YLI. These partnerships will provide a broad perspective of how climate change is affecting all Coastside residents and ensure that their voices, interests, and concerns are part of the conversation.
“Collectively, we have a passion and commitment to maintaining quality of life in our community,” he said.
Each of these three organizations is uniquely positioned to gather information from their members and participants who may not otherwise be involved in city outreach sessions. The collaboration also provides an opportunity for the three organizations to work together to cultivate intergenerational and cross-cultural relationships.
Different groups will have different priorities for the CAAP, but climate change challenges, like extreme heat, poor air quality and extreme weather events, have an increased impact on older adults who may have mobility challenges or chronic health issues, which is why Senior Coastsiders is eager to begin its programming. Sandra Winter, executive director of Senior Coastsiders said, “We are proud to be partnering with the city of Half Moon Bay to ensure that older adults have the opportunity to provide their input to the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. Older adults are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change so this is an important topic.”
While much of Senior Coastsiders’ programming will be geared specifically to older adults on the coast, many of the events are of interest to all. Programs and activities will provide baseline knowledge on climate change and policy development, but the overall goal will be to identify leaders within our senior population who will continue to work with the city in the development of a CAAP.
“The community-engaged process adopted by the city will allow older adults to communicate their concerns and priorities and to contribute their solution-oriented ideas to both reduce the causes of climate change and to manage the effects of climate change,” Winter said.
Senior Coastsiders will kick off programming today, Sept. 18, with a Climate Action and Adaptation Planning 101 presentation by Jennifer Chong, Public Works program manager for the city of Half Moon Bay. This presentation will give an overview of climate change and the city’s plans for developing a CAAP. Presentation is open to all and will take place at 2 p.m. at Senior Coastsiders, 925 Main St.
On Sept. 25, Shell Cleave, founder of the Sea Hugger nonprofit, will give two presentations on the importance of the planet’s oceans in combating climate change. The first presentation, geared toward seniors, will take place at noon during the daily lunch program in the Senior Coastsiders’ dining room. The same content will be presented at 7 p.m. and all community residents are welcome. Both presentations will be followed by group discussions and questions and answers. Spanish translation will be available and dinner will be provided. Call 726-9056 to RSVP so dinner can be planned accordingly.
Then, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, Senior Coastsiders will host a screening of the film “Plastic Ocean” to be followed by a Q&A and group discussion. And from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, there will be two virtual reality films related to climate change. All ages are invited to collaborate and discuss.
Finally, on Dec. 14, there will be a screening of “Surfing for Life” followed by a Q&A with filmmaker David Brown. Until the end of the year, Senior Coastsiders will have interactive displays where daily participants can learn and vote about priorities for the city’s CAAP and become more involved.
All above events will take place at Senior Coastsiders at 925 Main St. Call the Senior Coastsiders office at 726-9056 with questions.
Hope Atmore is program coordinator for Senior Coastsiders.
