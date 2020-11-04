Just one year ago it seemed unlikely a group of seniors would meet online to experience a World Café (http://www.theworldcafe.com/) and engage in a dialogue about climate change. That is just what happened on Oct. 21 as Senior Coastsiders co-hosted a World Café on Zoom with the city of Half Moon Bay and Climate Ready San Mateo County.
The World Café process creates an environment in which people listen deeply to one another, explore questions that matter to them, and collectively co-create new ideas and next steps. This process also inspires the formation of a more tight-knit community, in which people value thinking together to solve challenging problems and come up with innovative solutions. As important as identifying action is, the experience of exploring with others how best to address our concerns and hopes together is essential to lasting results.
When people in a community come together to inquire and explore possibilities, they are simultaneously building and deepening their connections with one another. Participants in a World Café are encouraged to listen with the desire to learn from each speaker, to make certain all voices are heard, to notice patterns and themes that emerge, and to build upon ideas that arise.
The meeting began with an introduction by the government participants to the challenges of climate change and a request for citizen participation in the development of their climate action policies. To support this engagement, the city and county have hosted multiple events during October with groups representing a cross section of the Coastside community.
The 38 attendees were randomly assigned to breakout rooms to discuss ways the local government could assist in moving the Coastside community from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Each breakout group had four participants. In round one, participants discussed what they are doing and what more they could do to move to renewable energy. After 20 minutes, participants were again randomly assigned to new breakout groups to discuss the question, “What do we want from the city /county to help move us toward renewable energy?”
After this session, participants met as one group to share key points that had surfaced during the preceding two breakout groups.
In the third and final breakout group participants discussed three actions that are priorities for what they hope the city and county will do. The final World Café activity brought all participants back to one group to share insights that emerged. The reports were recorded using both words and graphic representations of the conversations.
Among the top priorities was that the city and county act as a resource to provide unbiased information about home solar panel installation, possibly offering incentives and rebates. Another priority included the creation of community gardens. Although the Coastside already has a few community gardens, participants asked for rezoning as necessary to make more spaces available for community gardening. Involving schools and programs for youth in the gardens was also suggested. The resulting fresh organic produce could have the added benefit of encouraging a shift toward more plant-based diets.
A third suggestion was that the city and county should develop strategies to promote the purchase of electric vehicles. There was also substantial interest in making transportation less impactful on the environment. This included the return of school busing, ideally with electric buses, extended bike paths and organized carpooling.
Learning from one another, participants shared many ideas they could do themselves to combat climate change. It was suggested we find ways to share, swap and recycle more. For example, lawnmowers and trucks could be co-owned and used by several families. Swapping used items rather than throwing them away could be arranged citywide.
The result of this World Café is a host of ideas by citizens who are more engaged with the important topic of combating climate change —and with each other.
To learn more about how the city plans to respond to climate change, and to encourage all residents to find ways to move toward renewables, visit https://www.half-moon-bay.ca.us.
Nancy Margulies and Anne Adams participated in the World Café.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.