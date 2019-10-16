Do you know that seniors are some of the craftiest people on the coast? Are you aware that among the many, varied classes and experiences offered at the Senior Center, there is a craft group?
Meg Redden, who revived the Senior Coastsiders’ craft club, spent an entire summer in a full leg cast as a teenager.
“Mom tried to keep me busy with crafting. I embroidered baby bibs, tea towels, pillowcases and even started on a tablecloth,” she said. Her mother also introduced her to painting with paint-by-number sets and plaster of Paris statues. “Mom was kind enough to display all of my ‘artwork’ in the house.” Meg began to think she could be an artist when she saw her mother take drawing and painting classes after retirement and when her daughter earned a degree in fine arts.
When Meg moved to Half Moon Bay in 2011, she knew no one. She asked her neighbor, “Now what do I do?”
It was a desolate year and a half for her. But she did know she wanted to live here. In 2013, she got a place in senior housing and, best of all, a new senior center was being built a block away.
“This new senior center became my second home and I thank the gods and goddesses that created it. It offered the answer to my desolate question of ‘what now?’ I joined a writing group, took watercolor classes volunteered for Meals-on-Wheels and more.”
The staff at the Senior Center has been open to Meg’s suggestions and helped her to start a board game group and, her favorite, the craft club, which started in 2018.
Meg initiated the club because she inherited a large number of beautiful hand-sewn quilt squares from her grandmother, and her sister wanted her to make a quilt. As Meg says, “I needed a large table and space to assemble a king-size quilt.”
The senior center classroom offered just the ticket. She thought that other crafters may also like to join in by working on their crafts, sharing expertise and tips of their knowledge while sharing a camaraderie, something like an old-fashioned quilting bee. It turns out, she was right.
“I joined because crafting is what I do!” said Joan Dermody.
Dotty Petrosky says, “I joined because I enjoy crafting and I wanted to meet new people.”
Now there are about 12 members, but newcomers are welcome. The crafters bring whatever project they are currently working on, including a variety of items such as quilting, needlepoint, knitting, crochet and painting among other things.
“It gives our seniors a way to be creative and to excel in their amazing talents,” says office manager Kim Olivares.
The class meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Monday afternoons at the Senior Center on Main Street.
Prior to the holidays last year, the crafting group asked to have a Craft Fair at the Senior Center. The staff helped set up tables to display the created items for sale at the annual Thanksgiving lunch in the dining room. It was a moderate success and people enjoyed it, but it was a little too crowded.
This year plans are well underway for a larger Holiday Craft Fair. The Holiday Gift Show and Sale will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Senior Coastsiders. Anyone with their own handmade items who would like to participate as a crafter in the sale can call Olivares at 726-9056 for information and an entry form. The group welcomes participants from the Senior Center and from the community at large to participate either as vendors or as shoppers.
Plan to do some holiday gift shopping or even get an indulgence for yourself. The prices are right and 20 percent of the proceeds go to benefit the nonprofit Senior Coastsiders.
Meg Redden and Penelope Hutchings are members of the Senior Coastsiders craft club and creative writing group.
