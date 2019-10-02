  1. Home
Learn about Medicare enrollment

 At 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, Senior Coastsiders will host HICAP representatives for a Medicare Open Enrollment presentation.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released the new plans for 2020 on Tuesday. As a state and federal program, HICAP encourages beneficiaries to review their current plan to ensure that it includes their providers, medical facilities, medications and still meets their needs.

If you have questions or would like to investigate plans, be sure to attend.

 

Flu shot clinic coming

The Walgreens Health and Wellness flu shot clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 9 in the Senior Coastsiders’ lobby at 925 Main St. Flu shots may be covered by Medicare or MediCal; bring insurance card to clinic.

 This vaccine is intended for adults 65 and over.

