Holiday lunch planned

Join Senior Coastsiders to celebrate December birthdays while also enjoying a holiday feast.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, the nonprofit at 925 Main St. in Half Moon Bay will serve a holiday lunch with roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and all the fixings. Doors open at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Lunch is open to anyone 60 or over.

 

Have lunch with City Council member

Half Moon Bay City Councilwoman Deborah Penrose will be on hand at Senior Coastsiders for lunch on Friday, Dec. 20, in order to chat with participants about their concerns. Lunch is open to those 60 and over.

 

Christmas dinner for seniors

If you are a Coastside senior who has nowhere to go, or no one to spend Christmas dinner with, join members of the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside and the I.D.E.S. Society of Half Moon Bay for Christmas Day dinner. Dinner is served from 2 to 4 p.m. at the I.D.E.S. Hall, 735 Main St. There will be dinner and caroling, and Santa will be there too.

