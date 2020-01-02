New time for peer counseling
The Stages peer counseling group will meet the first and third Tuesday of each month from 10:30-11:30 a.m. starting Jan. 7 at Senior Coastsders, 925 Main St., Half Moon Bay.
Stages is full of lively engagement and meaningful discussion, reflecting on the past, enriching the present, and envisioning the future within a community of your peers. The meetings are facilitated by senior peer counselors from the Peninsula Family Service.
Focus on functional strength
Senior Coastsiders offers a new class called Functional Strength and Mobility beginning on Jan. 8.
Participants will work on creating a greater range of motion, better posture, and work on improving the holistic function of your body. This is perfect if you are looking to be stronger and move better, and to continue or start doing the things you want to do.
Classes will run at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays.
AARP Safe Driver class
In this driving refresher course, participants will learn about updated and state specific driving rules in order to ensure older adults remain confident, independent, and safe on the road. The AARP Safe Driver Class will take place 1-5 p.m. on Jan. 15 and 16. Participants must attend both classes. Class cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Call the
Senior Coastsiders office at 726-9056 to reserve a spot or stop by the office.
Mission Hospice author talk
From 6:30-8 p.m. on Jan. 15, hear “Dying to Make a Difference,” a story about the power we each hold to learn from our experience after the death of a loved one.
With honesty and humor, Mary's unexpected journey to heed life's call after her mother's death paints a picture of the possibilities and the pitfalls, including a vision of what's possible for our future when we each make the difference we are uniquely called to make — living and dying well.
Call Senior Coastsiders at 726-9056 to reserve your spot.
AARP tax help available
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation's largest, free, in-person tax-preparation service. Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year and offer preparation help to anyone. This service will be offered Wednesdays from Feb. 12 through April 15.
Call Senior Coastsiders at 726-9056 to make an appointment.
Health screening available
The annual Wise and Well health screening is set from 9 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 18 at Senior Coastsiders. Screening is free for adults 60 and over and will include complete cholesterol profile (total, LDL, HDL, triglycerides) blood pressure, blood glucose, BMI and consultation with a nurse, dietitian or exercise physiologist.
Appointment required. Call Mills-Peninsula Senior Focus Wise and Well Program appointment line at 696-3670.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.