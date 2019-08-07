Lunch with City Council member
At 12 p.m. on Thursday, join friends and Half Moon Bay City Councilmember Deborah Penrose for lunch at Senior Coastsiders, 925 Main St. Chef Manny will be preparing chicken macaroni with veggies, salad and fruit.
And, on August 15, Senior Coastsidrs will have its monthly birthday lunch with roast turkey, mashed potatoes, veggies, fruit, and a birthday treat while enjoying live music. A nutritious homemade lunch is served at noon daily, Monday through Friday, for those 60 and over.
Health screenings set
Take advantage of a free blood pressure and blood glucose screening with nurses from Mills-Peninsula from 9:30-11 a.m. on Aug. 20. Call (650) 696-3660 with questions about how to prepare for screening. Screening will take place in the lobby at 925 Main St.
Always something to do
For a full list of events and menus and all that there is to see and do at Senior Coastsiders, visit seniorcoastsiders.org and click on The Beacon logo found at the bottom of any page. Visitors can also call 726-9056.
