All ongoing programs listed take place at Senior Coastsiders, located in the Coastside Adult Community Center at 925 Main St. in Half Moon Bay. For information about any program, call 726-9056.

 

Bingo

Games start at noon on the first Saturday of every month. (Doors open 10:30 a.m.) $5 for 10 games, $2 for lunch. Benefits Coastside Adult Day Health Center. Call (650) 245-7249.

 

Inner Fitness

Explore how growing older can be a rich, creative experience. Group meets Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

 

Gentle exercise for the lighthearted 

Gentle stretches and reaches. Stay seated while increasing strength and flexibility of arms and legs. Newcomers welcome. Classes are held at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays. Combined with the Rosen Method class at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. on Fridays. $5 drop-in charge.

 

Hot lunch

Hot lunch is served at noon daily, Monday through Friday. Suggested donation for seniors is $4.

 

Health insurance counseling

By appointment on the first and third Fridays of the month.

 

Painting

12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at Senior Coastsiders, 925 Main St., Half Moon Bay. Group is facilitated by Mary Kay Jolley, artist and encourager. A $5 donation is requested. Bring your own supplies.

 

Pilates Plus

Pilates work improves overall fitness by increasing flexibility, strength, coordination and endurance. The class is held at 8:45 and 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

 

Reiki

Reiki is a gentle system that utilizes touch to reduce stress. Free 15-minute sessions available by appointment on the second and fourth Fridays of the month from 10 a.m-12 p.m. 

 

Rosen method         

Practice simple low-impact exercise set to music to help improve joint movement and flexibility. Classes are from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays. Combined with the Gentle Exercise class at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, and 11 a.m. Fridays. $5 drop-in. Dress comfortably.

 

Ukulele jam

Group will meet at 10:45 a.m. the first and third Monday of each month.

 

Creative writing

Share your poetry, fiction, memoirs or essays with a friendly group of senior writers, 10 a.m. on Thursdays.

 

Drawing class

The Coastal Arts League Drawing Class, from 12:45 to 2:45 p.m. Fridays. Volunteers from CAL will guide students through various art and drawing techniques with different topics every week. 

