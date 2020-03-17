Senior Coastsiders continues to closely monitor the health risks to our community associated with the novel coronavirus and to be guided by national and local experts that include the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the San Mateo County Health Department.
The situation is very dynamic, but at this time our focus is on the provision of meals to our participants, which we regard as an essential service. We have closed our dining room and all classrooms but are offering our participants two options for their midday meal:
Takeout: We are offering a takeout option for those who would like to come by the center and take a meal to go. The meal will be given to the participant in a to-go box to take home between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Meals can be picked up at the back parking lot of 925 Main St. to ensure sufficient social distancing.
Home-delivered meals: For those in our community who are in a higher risk population and do not feel safe leaving their home, Senior Coastsiders is offering an expanded home-delivered meal program until further notice. Call the office at 726-9056 to get signed up for this program. Normally our home-delivered meals program is a hot meal daily, but to reduce visits, meals will be delivered twice weekly, which will include a hot meal, a refrigerated meal for the following day, and frozen meals to get the participant through until the next delivery.
Additionally, our office is coordinating with community volunteers who have stepped up during this crisis to help with grocery shopping and prescription pick-ups. For those older adults in our community who need this assistance, we can connect you with a volunteer. Call the office at 726-9056 to learn more about this program. Additionally, if you are a healthy person who is not in a high-risk category and who has not traveled in the past two weeks or been exposed to anyone known to be infected with the novel coronavirus, we welcome your participation as a volunteer and will do our best to connect you with someone in need.
Finally, we are working with our volunteer base to help reduce the anxiety and emotional stress that comes hand-in-hand with the necessary social isolation of this pandemic. For those who would like a friendly phone call, we can connect you with a phone buddy who can chat with you. Additionally, we have a computer tutor who will do phone consultations with those who need it. Maybe this is when you finally learn how to make a video call!
And finally, a few of our class instructors are doing classes via Zoom conferencing and Facetime to keep clients socially engaged and active while being at home. If you are interested in this, contact the Senior Coastsiders office and we can get your email for the instructors to add to their lists.
We know that our center is viewed by many as a place of refuge where our community comes together to enhance their physical, social, emotional, mental and economic well-being. Our staff remain available, over the phone or in person, to answer your questions and provide resources and assistance to the fullest extent possible. Please reach out as needed.
We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide new information as appropriate. Updates are available daily at our website at seniorcoastsiders.org.
Hope Atmore is the program manager and volunteer coordinator for Senior Coastisders.
