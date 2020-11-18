  1. Home
Lately, we’ve all been getting a crash course on what it takes to live well at home. For Senior Coastsiders, the long game is knowing, understanding and providing what older adults need to age in place.

Health needs are met with fresh home-delivered meals and exercise classes online and outdoors.

The immediate game is providing what they need to survive — and thrive — during the pandemic. It turns out that it really does take a village, including a resourceful staff, generous volunteers, creative instructors and donors who support our activities.

— Gail Evenari

