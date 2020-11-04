To say that Coastside residents have been spending a lot of time at home would be a considerable understatement. For some, it means living in a full house, full time — often with multiple generations. There might be older kids doing college remotely, younger kids home-schooling, aging parents coming to stay with adult children (or vice versa) and perhaps friends seeking refuge after losing their home to fire or unemployment.
Most older adults around the world would actually find this situation pretty normal. According to a recent Pew Research Center study, living with an extended circle of relatives is the most common type of household arrangement. In the United States, however, older people are far more likely to live alone or with only a spouse or partner. Solitary living can transform quickly into a challenging isolation during periods of stress and uncertainty — especially with concerns like the pandemic, fires, air quality and power shut-offs.
“All of our programs and services are designed to help older adults live well at home,” says Senior Coastsiders Executive Director Sandi Winter. “And with so many seniors at home and alone … that’s more important than ever. Fortunately, we have a creative and resilient staff, great community partners, talented instructors and dedicated volunteers, who ensure the provision of a variety of opportunities to keep seniors safe at home.”
Winter describes a multi-faceted approach that is striving to keep seniors healthy and cared for with home-delivered hot meals and socially distanced exercise classes online and in person, virtual book clubs, art activities and writing groups, and opportunities to stay mentally engaged with library books and events that address current issues, as well as regular communications, essential information and, when needed, assistant devices.
While these are all essential to living well at home, living safely at home remains the top priority — starting with keeping seniors’ homes safe. When the annual Home Rehab Day was canceled due to COVID-19, Program Manager Hope Atmore pivoted away from the usual approach, which mobilizes more than 100 volunteers and professionals each year, to instead send individuals and small teams out to work on minor repairs and disability accommodations.
“We’ve also sent volunteers and contractors to do outdoor maintenance,” Atmore explains. “It’s important to keep properties safe and accessible.”
“I got a new section of fencing and a gate,” said Half Moon Bay resident Mary Alice Pearce. “The gate was so bad I couldn’t open it anymore. Now I can get out of my house more safely.”
Another Senior Coastsiders safety effort is a collaboration with Peninsula Clean Energy and Hassett Hardware. These partners made it possible to deliver power through home backup batteries for seniors who depend on a medical device. Project Coordinator Casey McClung helps residents learn about the program, PCE provides the batteries as a community service, and Hassett delivers the batteries and provides training for customers.
So far over 100 Coastside residents have received batteries, and the program is ongoing.
“It’s very rewarding to be able to call and let folks know that they qualify for a battery donation,” says McClung. “It makes such a difference to their sense of safety during these uncertain times.”
“It means I can sleep at night when the power is off,” exclaims Montara battery recipient Ferris Hix. “I am totally dependent on the C-Pap to keep me sleeping. I can't breathe without it, so it's a vital part of my life. And without power, I’m dependent on a battery. This will be a very, very handy tool.”
“With COVID and wildfires and all the impacts of climate change,” says PCE Senior Manager of Community Relations Kirsten Andrews-Schwind, “it is more important than ever that we provide people who are medically vulnerable with the tools they need to stay home and stay safe.”
Senior Coastsiders is also working with the city of Half Moon Bay and San Mateo County to provide on-site coronavirus testing from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays for anyone 55 and over. The test is quick and efficient with results coming within 72 hours. Widespread testing is extremely important for curbing the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring early treatment if infected.
“Changing times mean changing needs,” says Winter. “We’ll continue adapting and collaborating with our community partners to keep Coastside seniors safe.”
For more information on all of these programs, call Senior Coastsiders at 726-9056.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.