Calling all volunteers for the 41st annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Run, Sunday, Oct. 20!
Senior Coastsiders, like many nonprofits, is an organization built on the strength and numbers of its volunteers. In an average week, we benefit from approximately 20 kitchen volunteers, 15 Meals on Wheels volunteers, 10 office and lunch greeters, and 10 instructors or tutors who together put in nearly 130 hours a week of volunteer time. This doesn’t include various special events like our annual Home Repair Day, which brings in an additional 120-plus volunteers (close to 1,000 working hours), and various gardening groups and handy-people doing small tasks throughout the year.
Senior Coastsiders’ annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Run is no exception as it relies on more than 80 volunteers to make it successful. We need volunteers to help with set-up, registration and course monitoring as well as parking, bike leads, medical personnel and handing out goodie bags to the kids.
Many of our Pumpkin Run volunteers are “regulars” who help at the center on a weekly basis, but others are running enthusiasts or the family of participants who want to be part of the fun. If you’ve ever participated in a race, you know how important it is to have plenty of well-organized volunteers.
So, if you are looking for a way to give some time and have fun while doing it, consider volunteering for this year’s Pumpkin Run. You’ll be supporting the services of a great nonprofit organization while enjoying our beautiful coastal community. Call 726-9056 or email hatmore@seniorcoastsiders.org for more information on volunteer roles.
There are people for whom the Pumpkin Run is a traditional part of Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival weekend and who have been participating for decades. And among them there are still many who don’t know that the Pumpkin Run is a fundraiser (one of our biggest) for Senior Coastsiders.
Proceeds from the run support the many programs and resources provided at the center including: Meals on Wheels, the daily lunch program, exercise and art classes, free home repair and case management. This makes the Pumpkin Run a beautiful community event for the community. If you haven’t participated in the past, we hope you will join us this year!
Our Kids Fun Run, 5K and 10K courses remain the same as years past. All participants will receive this year’s long-sleeve T-shirt, a pumpkin and a reusable bag from New Leaf full of goodies, including some nutrition items and a coupon to Sports Basement. The new half-marathon course will follow the 10K course, but at the 10K turnaround will take a flat course with an ocean view during more than 90 percent of the race.
Early-bird registration pricing is available through this Thursday, Oct. 3, at seniorcoastsiders.org.
We are excited to be offering early packet pickups this year so that race day can be more relaxed. There will be three opportunities for early packet pickup. (Please note: You will get your free pumpkin on race day.) Early pickup is available at:
t Sports Basement in Redwood City, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. Anyone picking up that day will also receive 20 percent off any Sports Basement purchase by showing the bib at check out.
t New Leaf Community Market in Half Moon Bay, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
t Senior Coastsiders office, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday, Oct. 14-17.
Whether you want to participate as a volunteer or as a runner/walker, we hope you will join in the fun. For race registration or more information about Senior Coastsiders, visit seniorcoastsiders.org.
Hope Atmore is program manager for Senior Coastsiders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.