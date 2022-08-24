What is healthy aging?
There is such a wide spectrum, but staying healthy, social and having time with family and friends is essential, gerontologists say. And the staff at the Coastside Adult Day Health Center say creating conditions for people to be healthy is a shared social responsibility.
Staff notes prevention of ill health improves quality of life. Success is measured by the ability of the caregiver to stay with it and for the participant to remain independent and “age in place.”
CADHC is the only center of its kind in San Mateo County. Participants say it is crucial to their independence.
“I very much enjoy the center because of the variety of things to do here, and the variety of people I am around,” Kathe Llywelyn said. “The staff are clearly here because they like what they do. They treat us all with love. All employees pay attention to our individual needs.”
Mike Smith said, “I simply benefit from the very kind people working at the center. My favorite activities are participating in physical therapy, exercise, and playing poker.”
“The way staff treats me at the center makes me
feel great, makes me feel very special,” said Lyubov Pamchenko. “They always have positive energy and smiles on their faces.
They put me in a good mood!” ▪
