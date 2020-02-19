Hope Atmore is the program manager at Senior Coastsiders. She traces her work with seniors to her participation in a program in college. Volunteer Gail Evenari interviewed Hope about her role with the organization, how she got to the job, and why it is important to her.
Evenari: Tell us about your early experiences working with older adults.
Atmore: “When I was in college, I was involved all four years in a program called ‘Adopt a Grandparent.’ We would go down the mountain from my college in Sewanee, Tenn., to a nursing home, where we each got paired up with an older adult, and I worked with the same gentleman all four years.
Evenari: Do you think that that had an impact on your choosing this job?
Atmore: Yes, definitely. I just have always really liked older people. They're full of wisdom and experiences, and if we embrace that wisdom and that path that they've taken, I think that allows us as a society to get better every generation.
Evenari: What was your path to working at Senior Coastsiders?
Atmore: While I was taking care of my son in his younger years, I was just very embedded in this community — doing outreach for the library, as a substitute teacher, and coaching gymnastics. When I started looking for a full-time job, it was really important for me to feel like my work had an impact on the place where I lived. Senior Coastsiders combined the things that I loved the most into a job: networking, working within a community and feeling like you're making a positive impact.
Evenari: Describe your job.
Atmore: I'm in charge of finding classes, scheduling classes, finding special programs, making sure that what the older adults here want is what we're actually providing them.
In addition to all the classes, we've got new activities. We’re showing movies once a month. We're partnering with Mission Hospice to have documentaries and author talks, and we're showing an opera every two months, with someone who comes and answers questions. We are constantly trying to offer more and more programming, while still keeping the things that have been in place for decades.
The second part of my job is volunteer coordinating. I'm always recruiting and scheduling volunteers. They work in the kitchen, deliver Meals on Wheels, and do clerical work in the office. We also have lots of volunteers who help with special events, like the Pumpkin Run and Taste of the Coast.
The Home Repair Program is the third part of my job. We find seniors who need minor repairs or safety improvements and we get volunteers or contractors to come out and do those repairs for them.
Evenari: What do you find most gratifying about your job?
Atmore: The most satisfying thing about this job is seeing the impact we have — on a daily, weekly, monthly, yearly basis — on people's lives. They might come to us needing one thing and then realize how many other things we can offer, how many ways we can help, and how much their community is actually supporting them.
When people realize that most of what we get done around here is because of our volunteers, I think that makes a big difference to them. They realize that they have the support of their entire community. It's not just an organization, but it's actually an organization built on the support of volunteers and community.
Evenari: What makes Senior Coastsiders valuable to the local community?
Atmore: Senior Coastsiders is the only senior center on the Coastside, and we've been running independent of the city for over 40 years. Most cities have a senior center that's wrapped up into their Parks and Rec program, but we’re a little bit different in that we are running purely on donations and the goodwill of the community, as well as county support, so we kind of have to do it all ourselves.
But in a way that's good, because we don't have to work under some of the same restraints. So we're able to wrap all these different services within our organization, whereas in other towns that might be spread out over many organizations and you lose that communication, so we can sort of do an all-in-one service program.
Evenari: What would you say to seniors who are not taking advantage of the things you offer?
Atmore: I would just say give it a shot. I think that there's a misperception that the senior center is a place for ‘old’ people and also for ‘poor’ people, and that's not the case. I think this is one of those times in one’s life where income inequality shouldn't matter anymore. I mean it shouldn't matter ever, and we should always be looking for ways to bridge that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.