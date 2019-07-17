Coastside writer Gail Evenari sat down with Joe Brennan, Kurt Common, Larry Giacomino and Marty Steiger. They share a commitment and appreciation for the Pilates and yoga classes — and teachers — at Senior Coastsiders. All of them lead very active lives, including rock climbing, hiking and ranch chores. They talked about their interest in programming at the Senior Center.
Kurt Common: “I moved to Half Moon Bay about four years ago. I was going to different classes and thought, ‘Gee the Senior Center has Pilates, and I’d like to go, but I just feel I’m not a senior yet.’ After two years of procrastinating, I finally joined and now I’m sad when I miss a session.”
Larry Giacomino: “About three years ago I injured my back and my daughter recommended that I come to the senior center. It really helped quite a bit — and it really helped me with rock climbing. A lot of Pilates is about strengthening the core. When you’re rock climbing, everything comes down to your core. Also, I know that as we get older, axial rotation becomes a real problem for most senior citizens. They get in more accidents backing up than they do going forward. In Pilates, they do a lot with axial rotation and it really helps. So I’ve been a convert, and, like Kurt, when I’m in town I will be there. I won’t miss it.”
Joe Brennan: “I heard about Pilates at the Senior Center from Larry, and I thought, what a wonderful idea to strengthen your core. And I had a funny little thing happen in that my mother, when she was alive, was taken by my sister to a chair exercise class at the Senior Center, and she was aghast that people were not getting down on the mat. And so here I am, her son, many years later. And here was a class that just fit my needs perfectly. It’s wonderful. So, it may help your rock climbing, Larry, but it helps me in my daily ranch work. I live in Moss Beach and we have a few acres and I’m always cutting trees or fixing fences or something, and it just makes life better.
“I do take the yoga class and I love it. That’s the best class. It’s just a gift to yourself.
“It’s like just taking time to appreciate yourself and stretch out a little bit and meditate. It’s very satisfying and I believe that’s something that should be expanded.”
Marty Steiger: “My girlfriend was taking classes, and I poo-pooed it for a while, because it seemed like seniors were very old people, and I refuse to admit that I’m getting old. When I finally did take the classes, I realized that it will help me to stay young to keep active.
“So, the Senior Center is not really an old folks’ home; it’s a place to stay young. Young at heart, young physically. I also rock climb, and I always want to be stronger — and I never want to get to the place where I’m going to fall down.
“These classes, they help me very much to keep balance and strength and to keep my mind active. And I want to say that the instructors are fantastic. I’ve been to many classes in my life. I used to be a dancer; I’ve done a lot of things. And these instructors at Senior Coastsiders are really special and the classes are great. I love Senior Coastsiders.”
Common: “I just want to say that whenever I am in my class, I think of my now-deceased Mom who made it to 91, and I just think that her quality of life would have been so much better if she had, you know, started at 60 or 65 with something like Pilates or yoga.”
Steiger: “I will never grow up and I’m going to keep exercising until I fall over. I mean all research proves that exercise keeps you strong, keeps you young, keeps you healthy. So why wouldn’t anyone want to do that?”
Brennan: “I agree, and there’s also another aspect, and that is the sociability. That keeps you young as well. It’s really vital to keep in touch with people.”
Steiger: “I use Senior Coastsiders twice a week for a class and I benefit seven days a week from that flexibility. In addition, I’ve met friends and found out about other things that are happening in the Half Moon Bay community. It’s a win-win situation.”
