The anxiety caused by COVID-19 over the last seven months has only intensified with the fires, smoke and evacuations that have impacted the coast. Every time we settle into a “new normal,” another challenge is thrown our way.
It seems our “new normal” is that there will be nothing normal for the foreseeable future. Even the things on the coast that we all count on in the fall are either not happening or have been altered, like the return to school and our annual Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival. However, if nothing else, the experience of the last seven months has taught us that we are adaptable and creative!
The cancellation of the Pumpkin Festival has left many feeling disappointed and sad, but also relieved. We know there is no safe way to pull off a festival of that magnitude and there is no doubt that it was the right decision. For local nonprofits, however, the festival cancellation is also a major financial blow to annual budgets, and many organizations are looking for new creative ways to still engage with the community and raise much needed funds.
Each year, Senior Coastsiders organizes the Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Run on the Sunday of festival weekend, taking advantage of one of the most amazing running locations in the country. Fortunately, our coastline is beautiful regardless of COVID-19 and by keeping an eye on air quality during fire season, we can still enjoy being outside. That is why, this year, Senior Coastsiders is organizing the 42nd annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Run — virtually.
People in the racing world have probably already participated in a virtual run, or are at least familiar with the concept. But for many Pumpkin Run participants, who may only do one race a year, a quick explanation is in order.
A virtual race allows participants to run or walk when and where it is most convenient. The race window is Oct. 12 to Oct. 25, and registered participants will upload their start and finish times from their phone using a simple app during that two-week period. Race times will be posted on the website so participants can see how they stack up and share with their friends.
All participants will receive a neck gaiter with the race logo and sponsor logos, and we have an option for a dog scarf for your favorite running buddy! Also, we’ve partnered up with some great businesses to provide prizes. Since we can’t all be out there together, we want you to take your social media posts to the next level, which will make you more likely to win some extra fun items including gift certificates and other items.
We are also excited to be partnering with Empowered Fitness to help get runners and walkers on track with their race training! It is offering a runner’s tool kit with training plans for the 5K, 10K, and half marathon, cross-training workout videos, restorative stretches and more. Or, if you want to get your fall off to an even healthier start, Empowered Fitness is offering a month of virtual classes at a greatly reduced price to Pumpkin Run participants that is sure to jumpstart your fitness journey. These extras can be found within the registration process.
While a virtual run may not have quite the same excitement as our normal event, there are some great advantages to this format. Do you hate that races always start early in the morning? Now, you can pick your start time! Do you want to run with your friend who lives on the East Coast? They can register too, and you can even chat on the phone while participating together! Can’t choose between the 5K, 10K, or half marathon? You don’t have to, you can do all three during the two-week race period! (There is special pricing for Double Trouble and Trifecta).
We all know exercise is good for us and even more important during the pandemic. In fact, according to a recent article from the University of Virginia: “Regular exercise may reduce the risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome, a major cause of death in patients with the COVID-19 virus.”
So, sign up for the 42nd annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Run. You’ll be helping your health while enjoying the outdoors, helping a local nonprofit while getting some awesome race swag, and maintaining a bit of normalcy in these chaotic times. Go to seniorcoastsiders.org to register.
Hope Atmore is the volunteer coordinator and program manager for Senior Coastsiders. She can be reached at 726-9056.
