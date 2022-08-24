From staff reports
The 2023 Seniors in Action membership drive will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 12 to Sept. 23 in the lobby of the Pacifica Community Center. Center officials hope to
see all returning members and many new faces at the center.
Membership benefits include:
▸Chef Jessica’s chocolate fudge (while supplies last);
▸Discounts on activities, classes and special events;
▸Priority registration to sign up for day trips;
▸An annual parking placard for Community Center Lot C. The passes are effective from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday;
▸A subscription to the center’s bimonthly newsletter, “Senior Tidings.”
Upcoming SIA trips include Graton Casino on Sept. 22 and Lemos Farm in Half Moon Bay on Oct. 4.
All inquiries should be directed to Michael Costakis at (650) 738-7353. ▪
